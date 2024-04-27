United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of United Airlines from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of United Airlines from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of United Airlines from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of United Airlines from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, United Airlines presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $66.53.

Get United Airlines alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on UAL

United Airlines Stock Down 1.3 %

Insider Activity at United Airlines

Shares of NASDAQ UAL opened at $52.84 on Wednesday. United Airlines has a 1 year low of $33.68 and a 1 year high of $58.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.92. The firm has a market cap of $17.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.75.

In other United Airlines news, EVP Kate Gebo sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.86, for a total value of $762,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,925,060.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UAL. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 4,159,899 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $171,637,000 after buying an additional 1,005,170 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of United Airlines during the 4th quarter worth about $41,114,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of United Airlines by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,649,616 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $196,679,000 after purchasing an additional 885,199 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of United Airlines by 1,993.1% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 861,835 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,456,000 after purchasing an additional 820,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of United Airlines by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,143,202 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $170,974,000 after purchasing an additional 812,257 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.