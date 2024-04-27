Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 51,657 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 27,322 shares.The stock last traded at $221.79 and had previously closed at $224.71.

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $227.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $212.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.75 and a beta of 1.03.

Get Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF alerts:

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.664 per share. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $266,000. Finally, Nilsine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $321,000.

(Get Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (VTHR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index, a market-cap-weighted index that measures the investable US equity space, covering the entire market-cap spectrum including micro-caps. VTHR was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.