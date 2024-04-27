Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 51,657 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 27,322 shares.The stock last traded at $221.79 and had previously closed at $224.71.
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $227.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $212.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.75 and a beta of 1.03.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.664 per share. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.
The Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (VTHR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index, a market-cap-weighted index that measures the investable US equity space, covering the entire market-cap spectrum including micro-caps. VTHR was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
