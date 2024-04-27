Airship AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AISPW) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Airship AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AISPW – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a decline of 93.5% from the March 31st total of 129,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 353,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Airship AI Price Performance

Shares of AISPW stock opened at $0.66 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.55. Airship AI has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $2.19.

About Airship AI

Airship AI Holdings, Inc offers AI-driven video, sensor, and data management surveillance platform in the United States. The company provides Airship Acropolis OS, an IP and analog video surveillance; Airship Command, a suite of visualization tools that allows users to view data and evidence ingested from the edge; and Airship Outpost for high-definition recording with user defined low-bit rate video stream encoding.

