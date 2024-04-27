Airship AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AISPW) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Airship AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AISPW – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a decline of 93.5% from the March 31st total of 129,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 353,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Airship AI Price Performance
Shares of AISPW stock opened at $0.66 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.55. Airship AI has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $2.19.
About Airship AI
