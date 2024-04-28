Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Friday. The utilities provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $929.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $828.94 million. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 7.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. Portland General Electric updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.980-3.180 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $2.98-3.18 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:POR opened at $42.80 on Friday. Portland General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $38.01 and a fifty-two week high of $51.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.51. The company has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st. This is an increase from Portland General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.80%.

In other Portland General Electric news, COO Benjamin Felton sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.60, for a total transaction of $142,100.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,297,170. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Portland General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 181.8% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Portland General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Portland General Electric during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new stake in Portland General Electric during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on POR shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Barclays cut their target price on Portland General Electric from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. UBS Group raised Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target (down previously from $43.00) on shares of Portland General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.13.

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,254 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 554 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 934 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

