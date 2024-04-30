Naviter Wealth LLC Has $1.12 Million Position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

Naviter Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Free Report) by 25.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,689 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,366 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group were worth $1,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 23.5% during the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 29,492 shares of the bank’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 5,615 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $122,000. PDS Planning Inc raised its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 5.2% in the third quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 39,547 shares of the bank’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 9.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,133 shares of the bank’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 8.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 35,707 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 2,715 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.85% of the company’s stock.

SMFG stock opened at $11.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.29 billion, a PE ratio of 12.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.41. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.79 and a fifty-two week high of $12.45.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group ( NYSE:SMFG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The company had revenue of $14.95 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking, leasing, securities, credit card, and consumer finance services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit segments.

