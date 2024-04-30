Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Shares Bought by SummerHaven Investment Management LLC

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,383 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 111.3% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 288,775 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,406,000 after buying an additional 152,118 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 10,885 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $656,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 331,552 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,688,000 after purchasing an additional 109,196 shares during the period. 95.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock opened at $57.70 on Tuesday. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a twelve month low of $37.23 and a twelve month high of $62.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.55. The company has a current ratio of 6.00, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 1.87.

Taylor Morrison Home ( NYSE:TMHC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The construction company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.23. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 10.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 7.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Tuesday. Zelman & Associates raised Taylor Morrison Home from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Taylor Morrison Home presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.80.

In other news, Director William H. Lyon sold 153,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.32, for a total value of $9,534,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,528,322.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director William H. Lyon sold 153,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.32, for a total value of $9,534,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,570 shares in the company, valued at $2,528,322.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William H. Lyon sold 20,896 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total value of $1,170,384.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,837,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,901,490.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 613,537 shares of company stock valued at $36,409,767 over the last 90 days. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name.

