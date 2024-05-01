Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC Has $329,000 Stock Holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,103 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CIBR. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,453,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,482,000 after buying an additional 66,074 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 832,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,799,000 after acquiring an additional 2,610 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,522,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 18.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 472,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,482,000 after purchasing an additional 75,162 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 420,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,123,000 after purchasing an additional 16,068 shares in the last quarter.

CIBR stock opened at $53.97 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.80 and its 200-day moving average is $53.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of 34.07 and a beta of 1.00. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 1 year low of $38.41 and a 1 year high of $59.33.

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.0237 per share. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

