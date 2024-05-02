Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Boosts Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 20.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,185 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 3,144 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 94.1% during the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 623 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Lipe & Dalton bought a new stake in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 358.7% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $38.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.47. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $36.43 and a 1 year high of $47.46. The company has a market cap of $151.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.98.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $30.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.83 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 12.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Comcast from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Comcast from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Comcast from $50.00 to $47.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic cut Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.60.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

