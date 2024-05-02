Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) Price Target Raised to C$10.00

Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on EQX. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$8.50 to C$8.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$6.80 to C$9.25 in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Haywood Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$11.50 to C$10.50 in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$11.50 to C$11.75 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Desjardins upgraded shares of Equinox Gold from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$7.25 to C$7.75 in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$9.10.

EQX stock opened at C$7.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Equinox Gold has a 52-week low of C$4.25 and a 52-week high of C$8.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$7.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$7.88. The stock has a market capitalization of C$892.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.54.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona project covering a total land package of approximately 223,160 hectares located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

