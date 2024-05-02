City Office REIT (CIO) to Release Earnings on Friday

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter. City Office REIT has set its FY 2024 guidance at 1.180-1.220 EPS.Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $44.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.47 million. City Office REIT had a negative net margin of 1.50% and a negative return on equity of 0.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. On average, analysts expect City Office REIT to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE CIO opened at $4.68 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $187.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.70, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.84. City Office REIT has a twelve month low of $3.45 and a twelve month high of $6.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.91. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 9th. City Office REIT’s payout ratio is presently -160.00%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of City Office REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th.

In related news, Director Michael Mazan bought 39,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.22 per share, with a total value of $164,580.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 39,000 shares in the company, valued at $164,580. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

City Office REIT is an internally-managed real estate company focused on acquiring, owning and operating high-quality office properties located predominantly in Sun Belt markets. City Office currently owns or has a controlling interest in 5.7 million square feet of office properties. The Company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for U.S.

