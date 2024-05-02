Gambling.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:GAMB) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Gambling.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:GAMB – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.21.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on Gambling.com Group in a report on Friday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.50 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut Gambling.com Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in Gambling.com Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Gambling.com Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Gambling.com Group by 101.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 4,398 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in Gambling.com Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in Gambling.com Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $145,000. 72.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GAMB stock opened at $8.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $332.03 million, a P/E ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 0.90. Gambling.com Group has a 1 year low of $8.35 and a 1 year high of $14.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.88.

Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $32.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.63 million. Gambling.com Group had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 16.81%. On average, equities analysts predict that Gambling.com Group will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gambling.com Group Limited operates as a performance marketing company for the online gambling industry worldwide. It provides digital marketing services for the iGaming and social casino products. The company's focus is on online casino, online sports betting, and fantasy sports industry. It publishes various branded websites, including Gambling.com, Casinos.com, RotoWire.com, and Bookies.com.

