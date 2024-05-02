Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Purchased by Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 23.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,738 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 3,356 shares during the quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $3,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cannell & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 88,733 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $18,608,000 after buying an additional 8,249 shares during the period. Phraction Management LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Phraction Management LLC now owns 70,736 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $14,834,000 after buying an additional 5,004 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Parthenon LLC grew its stake in Honeywell International by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Parthenon LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 32,594 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,835,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Honeywell International Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HON traded up $2.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $194.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,354,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,993,846. The company has a market capitalization of $126.89 billion, a PE ratio of 22.33, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.02. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.88 and a fifty-two week high of $210.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $197.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.54.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.08. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.88% and a net margin of 15.52%. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 50.06%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Honeywell International news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 25,500 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.19, for a total value of $5,028,345.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 183,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,164,646. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on HON. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $195.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $215.00 target price (down from $227.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $209.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com cut Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $215.71.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on HON

Honeywell International Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.