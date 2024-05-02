Perella Weinberg Partners (PWP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 3rd. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $212.68 million during the quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners had a negative net margin of 2.66% and a positive return on equity of 34.39%.
Perella Weinberg Partners Stock Performance
Shares of PWP stock opened at $15.03 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.39 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.42. Perella Weinberg Partners has a 52 week low of $6.80 and a 52 week high of $16.07.
Perella Weinberg Partners Dividend Announcement
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
PWP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Perella Weinberg Partners from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $11.50 target price (down from $14.00) on shares of Perella Weinberg Partners in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Perella Weinberg Partners in a research report on Monday, January 29th.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PWP
About Perella Weinberg Partners
Perella Weinberg Partners, an independent investment banking company, provides strategic and financial advice services in the United States and internationally. The company offers advisory services related to strategic and financial decisions, mergers and acquisition execution, shareholder and defense advisory, and financing and capital solutions advice with resources focused on restructuring, liability management, and capital markets advisory, as well as underwriting and research services primarily for the energy and related industries.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Perella Weinberg Partners
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- AMD is Down 35%. Now is the Time to Buy the Dip
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- Amazon Stands Tall: New Highs Are in Sight
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- Chesapeake Energy Stock is The Energy Play, Earnings Confirm
Receive News & Ratings for Perella Weinberg Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perella Weinberg Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.