Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC Buys 539 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,086 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,669 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC now owns 14,074 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 4,782 shares during the period. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC now owns 6,899 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 29,173 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $3,386,000 after acquiring an additional 2,130 shares during the period. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 5,173 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $141.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $139.00 price target (up from $132.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $137.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $158.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.65.

ConocoPhillips Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock traded down $1.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $124.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,261,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,292,844. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.67. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $95.70 and a one year high of $135.18. The company has a market capitalization of $146.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.24.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The energy producer reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.32. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The company had revenue of $15.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 9.57 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.61%.

Insider Activity at ConocoPhillips

In related news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 12,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.44, for a total transaction of $1,536,246.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,836,161.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 12,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.44, for a total transaction of $1,536,246.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,522 shares in the company, valued at $1,836,161.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 607,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.91, for a total transaction of $76,427,370.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $853,669.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 700,775 shares of company stock valued at $87,615,169 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Profile

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.