Q2 2024 Earnings Estimate for Cameco Co. Issued By Raymond James (TSE:CCO)

Cameco Co. (TSE:CCO – Free Report) (NYSE:CCJ) – Investment analysts at Raymond James raised their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for Cameco in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 30th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the company will earn $0.32 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.31. The consensus estimate for Cameco’s current full-year earnings is $1.58 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Cameco’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

Get Cameco alerts:

Cameco (TSE:CCO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CCJ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported C$0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C($0.07). Cameco had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 6.05%. The business had revenue of C$844.00 million for the quarter.

CCO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$82.00 to C$79.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Cameco from C$70.00 to C$71.00 in a report on Friday, February 9th. Eight Capital raised their price target on Cameco from C$70.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 15th. CIBC upped their price objective on Cameco from C$72.00 to C$74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Cameco from C$76.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$73.33.

View Our Latest Research Report on CCO

Cameco Trading Up 2.8 %

Cameco stock opened at C$64.56 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$60.89 and its 200 day moving average is C$59.95. Cameco has a one year low of C$35.65 and a one year high of C$72.37. The stock has a market capitalization of C$28.03 billion, a PE ratio of 77.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.27, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 3.74.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cameco news, Senior Officer Jonathan Huntington sold 12,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$54.77, for a total transaction of C$675,478.41. In other Cameco news, Senior Officer Jonathan Huntington sold 12,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$54.77, for a total transaction of C$675,478.41. Also, Senior Officer Tim Scott Gitzel sold 21,546 shares of Cameco stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$66.85, for a total transaction of C$1,440,350.10. In the last three months, insiders have sold 98,694 shares of company stock valued at $6,095,228. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Cameco

(Get Free Report)

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.