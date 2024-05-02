Q2 2024 Earnings Estimate for Cameco Co. Issued By Raymond James (TSE:CCO)

Cameco Co. (TSE:CCO – Free Report) (NYSE:CCJ) – Investment analysts at Raymond James raised their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for Cameco in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 30th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the company will earn $0.32 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.31. The consensus estimate for Cameco’s current full-year earnings is $1.58 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Cameco’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.55 EPS.
Cameco (TSE:CCO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CCJ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported C$0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C($0.07). Cameco had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 6.05%. The business had revenue of C$844.00 million for the quarter.
Cameco Trading Up 2.8 %
Cameco stock opened at C$64.56 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$60.89 and its 200 day moving average is C$59.95. Cameco has a one year low of C$35.65 and a one year high of C$72.37. The stock has a market capitalization of C$28.03 billion, a PE ratio of 77.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.27, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 3.74.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Cameco news, Senior Officer Jonathan Huntington sold 12,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$54.77, for a total transaction of C$675,478.41. In other Cameco news, Senior Officer Jonathan Huntington sold 12,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$54.77, for a total transaction of C$675,478.41. Also, Senior Officer Tim Scott Gitzel sold 21,546 shares of Cameco stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$66.85, for a total transaction of C$1,440,350.10. In the last three months, insiders have sold 98,694 shares of company stock valued at $6,095,228. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About Cameco
Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.
Further Reading
