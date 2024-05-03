Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.25.

Several research firms recently commented on BN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Brookfield from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Brookfield from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Brookfield from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. TD Securities raised their price target on Brookfield from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Brookfield from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday.

NYSE BN opened at $41.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.15. Brookfield has a twelve month low of $28.84 and a twelve month high of $43.17. The stock has a market cap of $68.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.18 and a beta of 1.48.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. Brookfield had a return on equity of 3.22% and a net margin of 1.18%. The firm had revenue of $24.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. Brookfield’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Brookfield will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This is a positive change from Brookfield’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 12th. Brookfield’s payout ratio is 51.61%.

In other news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of Brookfield stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total value of $11,330,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,492,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $175,526,263.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Brookfield news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 7,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total transaction of $155,099.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total value of $11,330,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,492,168 shares in the company, valued at $175,526,263.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BN. Fortis Group Advisors LLC increased its position in Brookfield by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Brookfield by 4,670.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Brookfield by 256.2% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brookfield during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.60% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

