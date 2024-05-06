Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Boosts Stock Position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,412 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after buying an additional 2,452 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,202,160 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $372,687,000 after purchasing an additional 265,680 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Halliburton by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,291,276 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $214,297,000 after acquiring an additional 44,188 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Halliburton by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,342,520 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $135,372,000 after purchasing an additional 44,901 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its holdings in Halliburton by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 3,334,388 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $135,043,000 after purchasing an additional 131,454 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Halliburton by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,905,089 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $117,684,000 after purchasing an additional 388,079 shares during the period. 85.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Halliburton

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 377,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $13,308,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,015 shares in the company, valued at $26,793,229.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 377,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $13,308,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,793,229.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $176,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,762.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:HAL traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $36.87. The company had a trading volume of 1,873,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,969,750. Halliburton has a 1 year low of $27.84 and a 1 year high of $43.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.08 and a 200 day moving average of $37.14. The company has a market cap of $32.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.01.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.67 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 30.84%. Halliburton’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Halliburton will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Halliburton in a report on Monday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Halliburton presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.59.

About Halliburton

(Free Report)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

Read More

