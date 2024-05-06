Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) Given New $22.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.67% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Green Plains from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Green Plains from $33.50 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Green Plains from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Green Plains in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Green Plains in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Green Plains currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.33.

Get Green Plains alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on GPRE

Green Plains Price Performance

NASDAQ GPRE traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $20.82. The stock had a trading volume of 259,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,200,370. Green Plains has a 52-week low of $19.44 and a 52-week high of $36.02. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.69 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.42.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.48). Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 7.86% and a negative net margin of 2.43%. The company had revenue of $597.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $654.40 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.20) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Green Plains will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Ejnar A. Knudsen III bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.73 per share, for a total transaction of $98,920.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 40,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,011,778.49. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Green Plains

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Green Plains by 24.2% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,580 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 1,865 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Green Plains by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 25,664 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 2,168 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Green Plains by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 11,519 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Kailix Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kailix Advisors LLC now owns 513,206 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $15,448,000 after acquiring an additional 75,100 shares during the period. Finally, Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Green Plains by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. now owns 269,878 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,123,000 after purchasing an additional 5,259 shares during the last quarter.

Green Plains Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Green Plains Inc produces low-carbon fuels in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces ethanol, distillers grains, and ultra-high protein and renewable corn oil.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Green Plains Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Plains and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.