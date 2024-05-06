Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.60-0.65 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.74. The company issued revenue guidance of $411-416 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $395.81 million. Integra LifeSciences also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.010-3.110 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on IART. Citigroup raised Integra LifeSciences from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com cut Integra LifeSciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $44.89.

Shares of IART stock opened at $28.89 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.44. Integra LifeSciences has a 12-month low of $27.18 and a 12-month high of $51.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.17.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The life sciences company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.01). Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The company had revenue of $397.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Integra LifeSciences will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells surgical instruments, neurosurgical products, and wound care products for use in neurosurgery, neurocritical care, and otolaryngology. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as after-market services.

