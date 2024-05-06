iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) Sets New 52-Week High at $53.74

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $53.74 and last traded at $53.69, with a volume of 746899 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.40.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

The company has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.64 and a 200-day moving average of $50.57.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,692,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,599,000 after acquiring an additional 212,969 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,658,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,973,000 after acquiring an additional 448,450 shares in the last quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. boosted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 1,705,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,033,000 after acquiring an additional 544,500 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,591,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,247,000 after acquiring an additional 51,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, German American Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,413,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,458,000 after acquiring an additional 34,199 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.