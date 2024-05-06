iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Shares Bought by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,588 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $5,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. LWM Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYW traded up $2.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $134.23. 914,874 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 897,636. The company has a market cap of $16.49 billion, a PE ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $132.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.70. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $92.64 and a 12-month high of $137.54.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

