Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRVF) Releases Earnings Results

Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRVF – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.13), reports. Legrand had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 16.38%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter.
Legrand Trading Up 3.2 %
LGRVF stock opened at $104.91 on Monday. Legrand has a one year low of $91.91 and a one year high of $104.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $103.17 and a 200-day moving average of $98.91.
Legrand Company Profile
