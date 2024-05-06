Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRVF) Releases Earnings Results

Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRVF – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.13), reports. Legrand had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 16.38%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter.

Legrand Trading Up 3.2 %

LGRVF stock opened at $104.91 on Monday. Legrand has a one year low of $91.91 and a one year high of $104.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $103.17 and a 200-day moving average of $98.91.

Legrand Company Profile

Legrand SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells electrical and digital building infrastructures in Europe, North and Central America, and internationally. The company offers energy distribution, protection, and management solutions, such as electric vehicle charging, residential and small commercial panels, switchboards and power cabinets, and UPS devices; and wiring devices, connected home and building control solutions, and guestroom solutions, as well as back, junction, DCL, and floor boxes.

