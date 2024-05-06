Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Acquired by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 105,870 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $7,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 199,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,836,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 19.9% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 8,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Mondelez International by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 548,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,034,000 after acquiring an additional 56,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sky Investment Group LLC grew its position in Mondelez International by 12.8% in the third quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 30,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 3,410 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $69.93. 5,653,369 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,963,141. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $70.14 and its 200 day moving average is $71.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.55. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.75 and a fifty-two week high of $78.54.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.16 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 16.11%. Mondelez International’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MDLZ shares. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Mondelez International from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com cut Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mondelez International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.75.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

