Pacira BioSciences (PCRX) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 7th. Analysts expect Pacira BioSciences to post earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter. Pacira BioSciences has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.71. The firm had revenue of $181.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.60 million. Pacira BioSciences had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 6.22%. On average, analysts expect Pacira BioSciences to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

PCRX stock opened at $27.86 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.59 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 5.24 and a quick ratio of 4.17. Pacira BioSciences has a 1 year low of $25.33 and a 1 year high of $43.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.54.

In other news, Director Gary W. Pace sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total transaction of $2,754,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $677,086.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, Director Gary W. Pace sold 1,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.67, for a total value of $31,628.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 140,384 shares in the company, valued at $4,165,193.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Gary W. Pace sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total transaction of $2,754,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $677,086.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Pacira BioSciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.50.

Pacira BioSciences, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to healthcare practitioners in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature to targeted nerves.

