Private Advisor Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Private Advisor Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 288,749 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 48,024 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $17,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,353,537 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $5,719,019,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067,098 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,356,034 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $568,254,000 after acquiring an additional 351,575 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 9,062,836 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $416,800,000 after acquiring an additional 2,278,252 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $272,625,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,853,970 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $269,224,000 after acquiring an additional 84,744 shares in the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on UBER shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $72.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $78.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.65.

In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total value of $1,556,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,350,380.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total value of $1,314,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,004,465.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total value of $1,556,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,350,380.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UBER traded up $2.30 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $71.53. 24,989,611 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,775,627. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.07 and a 1-year high of $82.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.50, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.43.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.76 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 5.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

