Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 16,236 Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

Private Advisor Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Free Report) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 320,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,236 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF were worth $16,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,295,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,237,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,734,000 after acquiring an additional 130,520 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,104,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,952,000 after acquiring an additional 62,749 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 222,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,852,000 after acquiring an additional 60,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,654,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,292,000 after acquiring an additional 59,069 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of FV traded up $0.86 on Monday, reaching $55.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 310,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,554. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a twelve month low of $41.05 and a twelve month high of $57.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $55.50 and a 200-day moving average of $51.48.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.007 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.05%.

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US and global ETFs issued by First Trust. The index selects 5 ETFs based on relative price momentum. FV was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

