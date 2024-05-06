Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Peloton Interactive (PTON)

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ: PTON) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/6/2024 – Peloton Interactive was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $4.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $8.00.

5/3/2024 – Peloton Interactive had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $8.00 to $7.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/3/2024 – Peloton Interactive had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $5.75 to $3.50. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/3/2024 – Peloton Interactive had its price target lowered by analysts at Macquarie from $4.50 to $2.53. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/3/2024 – Peloton Interactive had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $5.00 to $3.50. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/3/2024 – Peloton Interactive had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $7.50 to $6.50. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

5/3/2024 – Peloton Interactive was downgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $3.80 price target on the stock, down previously from $8.00.

5/3/2024 – Peloton Interactive had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

5/3/2024 – Peloton Interactive had its price target lowered by analysts at Roth Mkm from $7.00 to $5.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/29/2024 – Peloton Interactive had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $4.00 to $3.25. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

4/29/2024 – Peloton Interactive had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They now have a $4.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $5.00.

3/11/2024 – Peloton Interactive is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock.

Peloton Interactive Stock Performance

PTON stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $3.56. 18,845,712 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,973,229. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.70 and a 12 month high of $9.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 2.01.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $717.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.79) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -1.61 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Peloton Interactive

Institutional Trading of Peloton Interactive

In related news, CFO Elizabeth F. Coddington sold 8,977 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.34, for a total transaction of $38,960.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,428 shares in the company, valued at $453,217.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PTON. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,603,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,499,000 after acquiring an additional 248,314 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 11.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,232,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,276,000 after acquiring an additional 234,729 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,000. Mak Capital One LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the third quarter worth approximately $4,932,000. Finally, TB Alternative Assets Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. now owns 1,014,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,178,000 after acquiring an additional 240,300 shares during the last quarter. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

