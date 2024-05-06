Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.150-2.190 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.160. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.1 billion-$1.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.1 billion. Five9 also updated its Q2 2024 guidance to 0.420-0.440 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FIVN. UBS Group reduced their target price on Five9 from $90.00 to $81.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Five9 from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays reduced their target price on Five9 from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Five9 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Five9 in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Five9 currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $84.88.

Shares of NASDAQ FIVN traded down $2.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $55.84. 1,020,886 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,311,304. Five9 has a 52-week low of $51.01 and a 52-week high of $92.40. The company has a quick ratio of 7.02, a current ratio of 7.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.98 and a 200-day moving average of $68.53.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The software maker reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.14. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 9.09% and a negative net margin of 6.56%. The firm had revenue of $239.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.64 million. Research analysts anticipate that Five9 will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Andy Dignan sold 7,340 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total transaction of $420,435.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 129,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,421,139.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. It offers a virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

