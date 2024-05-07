Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) PT Set at C$13.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a C$13.00 price target on Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM – Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) in a research note published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the mining company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$11.25 price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$8.50 to C$8.75 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$10.50 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$8.50 to C$12.25 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$11.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$11.21.

Hudbay Minerals Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of TSE:HBM opened at C$11.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$9.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$7.86. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 40.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.93, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Hudbay Minerals has a 1 year low of C$5.46 and a 1 year high of C$12.06.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The mining company reported C$0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15 by C$0.12. The company had revenue of C$819.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$710.46 million. Hudbay Minerals had a return on equity of 3.68% and a net margin of 3.93%. Analysts predict that Hudbay Minerals will post 0.6911942 EPS for the current year.

Hudbay Minerals Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a 1 dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 22nd. Hudbay Minerals’s payout ratio is currently 6.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hudbay Minerals

In other news, Senior Officer Mark Zachary Gupta sold 4,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.45, for a total transaction of C$46,446.75. In other Hudbay Minerals news, Senior Officer Mark Zachary Gupta sold 4,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.45, for a total value of C$46,446.75. Also, Senior Officer Luis Alfonso Santivanez Silva sold 19,499 shares of Hudbay Minerals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.01, for a total value of C$117,188.99. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.

