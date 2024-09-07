Canagold Resources (TSE:CCM) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.28

Shares of Canagold Resources Ltd. (TSE:CCM – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.28 and traded as high as C$0.30. Canagold Resources shares last traded at C$0.30, with a volume of 3,303 shares changing hands.

Canagold Resources Stock Down 1.7 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of C$51.48 million, a P/E ratio of -14.75 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Canagold Resources Company Profile

Canagold Resources Ltd. engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal properties in the United States and Canada. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company holds 100% interest in the New Polaris project that consist of 61 crown granted mineral claims and 1 modified grid claim covering an area of approximately 2,956 acres located at Tulsequah River Valley; and the Windfall Hills project consists of the Atna properties, comprising 2 mineral claims covering 959 hectares and the Dunn properties, comprising 8 mineral claims covering 2820 hectares, located near south of Burns Lake.

