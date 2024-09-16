The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Purchased by Black Diamond Financial LLC

Black Diamond Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 785 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HD. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter worth about $33,000. A.P. Gilfoyle & Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot Stock Up 1.5 %

HD opened at $379.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $377.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.49, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.00. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $274.26 and a one year high of $396.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $361.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $353.92.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $43.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.57 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 681.27%. The firm’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.65 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th were given a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HD shares. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $360.00 to $330.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $426.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $380.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Home Depot from $377.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Home Depot from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $387.79.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Home Depot

Home Depot Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.