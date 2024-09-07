Hanlon Investment Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Hanlon Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 823 shares during the period. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF accounts for 0.8% of Hanlon Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Hanlon Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $2,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VMBS. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 59.7% in the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VMBS opened at $47.19 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.32 and its 200 day moving average is $45.54. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.06 and a fifty-two week high of $47.36.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.154 dividend. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. This is a boost from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

