Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Sells 12,740 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lowered its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 196,510 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 12,740 shares during the quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Comcast were worth $7,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the second quarter worth $540,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 2nd quarter valued at about $436,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 249,475 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $9,769,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Comcast by 4.5% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 311,153 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $12,185,000 after purchasing an additional 13,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Comcast by 4.9% in the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 112,086 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,389,000 after purchasing an additional 5,248 shares in the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. BNP Paribas cut Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Pivotal Research decreased their price objective on Comcast from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Comcast from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.78.

Comcast Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $39.55 on Friday. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $36.43 and a 1 year high of $47.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.36 and a 200 day moving average of $39.74. The stock has a market cap of $153.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.01.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The cable giant reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $29.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.02 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 12.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.80%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

