eDreams ODIGEO S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDDRF) Short Interest Update

eDreams ODIGEO S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDDRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 260,800 shares, an increase of 20.1% from the August 15th total of 217,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 289.8 days.

EDDRF stock remained flat at $7.44 during trading on Friday. eDreams ODIGEO has a 1-year low of $6.27 and a 1-year high of $8.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.22.

eDreams ODIGEO SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in Europe. The company offers online travel agency services under the eDreams, Opodo, Go Voyages, Liligo, and Travellink brands. It also provides marketing, admin and IT consulting, and metasearch services. Its customers access the deals in regular flights, low-cost airlines, hotels, car rental, dynamic packages, holiday packages, and travel insurance.

