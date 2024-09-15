Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,248,594 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 244,819 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises approximately 1.5% of Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Chevron worth $351,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Chevron by 1.8% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 3,492 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Private Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 15.7% during the first quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 464 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 2.2% during the second quarter. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,943 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 0.7% during the second quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its position in shares of Chevron by 3.1% during the first quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,148 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Chevron from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays dropped their price target on Chevron from $203.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Chevron in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $183.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Chevron from $156.00 to $154.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.82.

Chevron Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of CVX opened at $140.61 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $135.37 and a 1 year high of $171.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.73. The stock has a market cap of $257.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.94, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.09.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.38). Chevron had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The business had revenue of $51.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 11.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 59.98%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

