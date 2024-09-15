MagnetGold Trading Up 13.3% This Week (MTG)

MagnetGold (MTG) traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. MagnetGold has a market cap of $12.28 million and $230.10 worth of MagnetGold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MagnetGold token can now be bought for about $0.0450 or 0.00000075 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, MagnetGold has traded 13.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About MagnetGold

MagnetGold was first traded on August 25th, 2021. MagnetGold’s total supply is 700,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 272,606,905 tokens. MagnetGold’s official Twitter account is @ymagnetgold and its Facebook page is accessible here. MagnetGold’s official website is mtggold.com/indexmain.html.

According to CryptoCompare, “MagnetGold is a Decentralized cryptocurrency on the Binance Smart Chain (BEP-20).

[Telegram](https://t.me/yourmagnetgold)[Medium](https://medium.com/@magnetgold)

[Whitepaper](https://www.cryptocompare.com/media/40484980/mtggold-whitepaper.pdf)”

MagnetGold Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MagnetGold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MagnetGold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MagnetGold using one of the exchanges listed above.

