Sumitomo Realty & Development Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SURDF) Short Interest Up 40.9% in August

Sumitomo Realty & Development Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SURDF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 264,800 shares, a growth of 40.9% from the August 15th total of 188,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,648.0 days.
Sumitomo Realty & Development Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:SURDF remained flat at $34.38 during trading on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.83. Sumitomo Realty & Development has a 12 month low of $27.35 and a 12 month high of $38.11.
About Sumitomo Realty & Development
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Sumitomo Realty & Development
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- Symbotic’s Double-Bagger Potential as It Hits a Key Inflection
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- High Dividend Yields Make These 2 Shipping Stocks Stand Out
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- Can Celsius Stock Rebound? Analysts See 74% Upside Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Sumitomo Realty & Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumitomo Realty & Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.