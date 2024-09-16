Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Lowers Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. decreased its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 188,797 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 6,967 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $12,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Walmart by 199.3% in the 1st quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 440 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. TruNorth Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 138.3% in the 2nd quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 429 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Cultivar Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Walmart in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.
Walmart Stock Up 1.2 %
WMT opened at $80.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.80. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $49.85 and a one year high of $80.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $647.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.51.
Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart
In other Walmart news, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 2,398 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total value of $166,661.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 463,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,239,034.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 2,398 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total transaction of $166,661.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 463,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,239,034.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 8,791 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $597,788.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 94,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,420,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,203,360 shares of company stock valued at $788,678,803. 45.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. HSBC upped their price target on Walmart from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Walmart from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. UBS Group upped their price target on Walmart from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Walmart from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Walmart from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.99.
Walmart Company Profile
Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.
