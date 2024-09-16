One Capital Management LLC Buys 1,908 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

One Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 94,648 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,908 shares during the quarter. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Westwind Capital bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Evensky & Katz LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at $27,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 76.6% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000.

SPLG stock opened at $66.10 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.66. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $48.13 and a 1-year high of $66.47. The firm has a market cap of $38.55 billion, a PE ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

