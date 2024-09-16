Wrapped CRO Price Hits $0.0799 on Exchanges (WCRO)

Wrapped CRO (WCRO) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. Wrapped CRO has a total market cap of $68.43 million and $648,952.04 worth of Wrapped CRO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Wrapped CRO has traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Wrapped CRO token can now be purchased for about $0.0799 or 0.00000139 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000073 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Wrapped CRO Token Profile

Wrapped CRO’s total supply is 856,301,519 tokens. Wrapped CRO’s official Twitter account is @cryptocom. The official website for Wrapped CRO is crypto.com.

Wrapped CRO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped CRO (WCRO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Cronos platform. Wrapped CRO has a current supply of 856,060,575.3096075. The last known price of Wrapped CRO is 0.07977308 USD and is down -3.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 308 active market(s) with $591,481.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://crypto.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped CRO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped CRO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped CRO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

