One Capital Management LLC Sells 3,693 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

One Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 435,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,693 shares during the period. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for about 1.4% of One Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. One Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $40,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $1,540,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 79.4% during the fourth quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 7,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 3,406 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,076,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,956,000 after acquiring an additional 24,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 70.2% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 14,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 6,089 shares during the last quarter.

VONG opened at $94.42 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.12 billion, a PE ratio of 36.74 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.60. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $65.85 and a 52 week high of $98.46.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a $0.141 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

