Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $433.55 and last traded at $455.05. Approximately 1,841,145 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 8,355,359 shares. The stock had previously closed at $457.16.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SMCI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,300.00 price target on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Nomura Securities downgraded shares of Super Micro Computer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Super Micro Computer from $650.00 to $375.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “negative” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Super Micro Computer from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $950.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $790.00.

Get Super Micro Computer alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $624.02 and its 200 day moving average is $802.12. The company has a market cap of $25.47 billion, a PE ratio of 25.51 and a beta of 1.24.

Shares of Super Micro Computer are scheduled to split on the morning of Tuesday, October 1st. The 10-1 split was announced on Tuesday, August 6th. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Monday, September 30th.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $6.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.63 by ($1.38). The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 30.57% and a net margin of 8.09%. Super Micro Computer’s quarterly revenue was up 142.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.43 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 28.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Super Micro Computer

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMCI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Super Micro Computer by 25.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,194,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,256,739,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265,542 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,325,466,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 0.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 345,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,609,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,211,000. Finally, Wolf Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Super Micro Computer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,996,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

About Super Micro Computer

(Get Free Report)

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Super Micro Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Micro Computer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.