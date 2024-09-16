Rathbones Group PLC Reduces Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Rathbones Group PLC reduced its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,368 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $3,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DG. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dollar General

In other news, Director Warren F. Bryant acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $80.40 per share, with a total value of $40,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,030 shares in the company, valued at $3,298,812. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Dollar General news, EVP Roderick J. West sold 2,510 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.25, for a total value of $208,957.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,163 shares in the company, valued at $762,819.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Warren F. Bryant acquired 500 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $80.40 per share, with a total value of $40,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,298,812. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE DG opened at $84.75 on Monday. Dollar General Co. has a 12-month low of $77.96 and a 12-month high of $168.07. The stock has a market cap of $18.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.34, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.96.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.09). Dollar General had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 20.62%. The company had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.13 EPS. Dollar General’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 8th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Dollar General from $130.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Dollar General from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th. Loop Capital cut their target price on Dollar General from $130.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Dollar General from $155.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Dollar General from $147.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar General currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.95.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

