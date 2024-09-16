MGM China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MCHVY) Short Interest Update

MGM China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MCHVY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the August 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

MGM China Stock Up 3.4 %

MCHVY traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $16.11. The company had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 859. MGM China has a 12-month low of $14.14 and a 12-month high of $21.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.43.

MGM China Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.4733 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This is a boost from MGM China’s previous dividend of $0.32. MGM China’s payout ratio is 91.87%.

About MGM China

MGM China Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the development, ownership, and operation of gaming and lodging resorts in the Greater China region. The company develops and operates casino games of chance and other casino games, and related hotel and resort facilities, as well as provides hotel management services; and develops integrated resorts in Macau.

