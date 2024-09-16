Sierra Summit Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Sierra Summit Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) by 7.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 132,027 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,781 shares during the quarter. Celsius makes up about 1.9% of Sierra Summit Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC’s holdings in Celsius were worth $7,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CELH. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Celsius by 123.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 586,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,971,000 after buying an additional 324,049 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Celsius in the fourth quarter worth about $242,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in Celsius in the first quarter valued at about $134,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Celsius by 190.9% during the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Celsius during the 1st quarter worth approximately $563,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Stock Up 2.3 %

Celsius stock opened at $33.69 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.39. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.55 and a 52-week high of $99.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.02, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.85.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Celsius ( NASDAQ:CELH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. Celsius had a return on equity of 94.75% and a net margin of 19.58%. The firm had revenue of $402.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.07 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CELH shares. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Celsius from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Celsius in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Celsius from $61.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Celsius from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their target price on Celsius from $68.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.64.

Celsius Profile

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

