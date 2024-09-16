Sierra Summit Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA)

Sierra Summit Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA – Free Report) by 21.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,458 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,353 shares during the period. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Village Super Market worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Village Super Market in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Gladius Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Village Super Market by 253.7% in the second quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 4,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 3,498 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Village Super Market in the second quarter worth $130,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Village Super Market by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Village Super Market by 20.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 9,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 1,571 shares in the last quarter. 39.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Village Super Market Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VLGEA opened at $32.81 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $485.26 million, a P/E ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.43. Village Super Market, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.12 and a twelve month high of $32.98.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Village Super Market Profile

In related news, insider Luigi Perri sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.52, for a total value of $76,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $594,926.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Orden John L. Van sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.52, for a total transaction of $61,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,220,128.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Luigi Perri sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.52, for a total value of $76,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,493 shares in the company, valued at $594,926.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

Village Super Market, Inc operates a chain of supermarkets in the United States. The company offers grocery, meat, produce, dairy, deli, seafood, prepared foods, and bakery and frozen foods. It also provides non-food products, including health and beauty care, general merchandise, liquor, and pharmacy products through retail and online stores.

