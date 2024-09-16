Spin Master Corp. (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) Short Interest Up 26.6% in August

Spin Master Corp. (OTCMKTS:SNMSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 552,300 shares, a growth of 26.6% from the August 15th total of 436,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 95.2 days.

Spin Master Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:SNMSF traded down $0.80 on Monday, reaching $21.26. 17,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,341. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.63. Spin Master has a 52 week low of $20.56 and a 52 week high of $27.41.

Get Spin Master alerts:

Spin Master Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.0875 per share. This is a positive change from Spin Master’s previous dividend of $0.04. This represents a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th.

About Spin Master

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, engages in the creation, design, manufacture, licensing, and marketing of various toys, entertainment products, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. The Toys segment's product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; wheels and action; outdoor; and preschool, dolls, and interactive products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Spin Master Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spin Master and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.