Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) Stock Price Up 4.7%

Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 4.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as $15.42 and last traded at $15.34. 737,572 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 1,386,524 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.65.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WRBY. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Warby Parker from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Warby Parker in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Warby Parker from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Warby Parker in a report on Friday, August 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities raised shares of Warby Parker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Warby Parker presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.11.

Warby Parker Stock Up 2.4 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -31.91 and a beta of 1.80.

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. Warby Parker had a negative net margin of 6.38% and a negative return on equity of 11.09%. The firm had revenue of $188.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.89 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Warby Parker Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Warby Parker news, CFO Steven Clive Miller sold 15,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $198,536.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 184,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,395,263. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Neil Harris Blumenthal sold 27,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $352,859.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,301. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Steven Clive Miller sold 15,272 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $198,536.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 184,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,395,263. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,178 shares of company stock worth $1,339,901 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 26.55% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WRBY. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Warby Parker by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,677,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,095,000 after acquiring an additional 219,120 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in Warby Parker by 113.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,477,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,672 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Warby Parker by 149.4% during the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,687,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,030 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Warby Parker by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,568,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,192,000 after purchasing an additional 481,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Warby Parker by 1,013.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,422,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295,136 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products in the United States and Canada. The company offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, non-prescription lenses, and contact lenses. It also provides accessories, such as cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.

