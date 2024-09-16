TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) Stock Price Up 5.2%

TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 5.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $24.97 and last traded at $24.96. Approximately 2,060,307 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 3,615,897 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.73.

TGTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley increased their price target on TG Therapeutics from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of TG Therapeutics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TG Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.83.

The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.48 and a beta of 2.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 2.83.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $73.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.92 million. TG Therapeutics had a return on equity of 57.73% and a net margin of 27.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 357.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.34) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,522 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 3,424 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in TG Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $233,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,131,896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,333,000 after buying an additional 19,214 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,362,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 67.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 564,836 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,647,000 after buying an additional 226,971 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.58% of the company’s stock.

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell mediated diseases in the United States and internationally. It provides BRIUMVI, an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS), including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease in adults.

