Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Has $3.55 Million Stock Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC reduced its stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,436 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,089 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $3,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MPC. Scarborough Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 2,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at $36,823,000. Founders Financial Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 4,972 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 3.2% in the first quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 692,063 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $102,675,000 after purchasing an additional 103,471 shares in the last quarter. 76.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marathon Petroleum Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE:MPC opened at $163.58 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $57.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.38. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $139.32 and a 1 year high of $221.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $170.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.16.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $1.03. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 4.79%. The business had revenue of $38.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 12.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st were issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MPC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $207.00 to $191.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Raymond James reduced their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $235.00 to $230.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $191.00 to $186.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $203.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $198.38.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

